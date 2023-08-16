Nigeria debunks reversal of gasoline subsidy policy amid surging pump prices

The Nigerian government on Tuesday debunked local media reports of any plans to reverse its gasoline subsidy policy amid growing concerns over the surging pump prices of petroleum products.

Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesman for the Nigerian president, told reporters in the capital of Abuja that the government aimed to maintain the current pricing framework while simultaneously tackling inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream petroleum sectors.

The move was to “ensure that we can maintain prices where they are without having to resort to a reversal of this administration’s deregulation policy in the petroleum industry,” Ngelale said.

The government’s rebuttal comes amid widespread public outcry over the impending increase in the cost of gasoline pump price in the country and a threat by organized labor to soon embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

Ngelale further clarified that rather than reverting to subsidies, a highly sensitive issue in the West African country, the government pledged to address the root causes of the rising pump prices by expeditiously tackling the existing inefficiencies within the petroleum sector.

“The market has been deregulated. It has been liberalized and we are moving forward in that direction without looking back,” he added.

In a bid to unlock the nation’s vast potential and chart a path toward long-term economic growth, President Bola Tinubu, who took office on May 29, announced during his inaugural speech that the longstanding subsidies on gasoline had been removed. He vowed to re-channel the funds for the subsidies to infrastructural development.

Gasoline prices in Nigeria have been rising since the removal of the fuel subsidy, from less than 200 nairas (about 26 U.S. cents) per liter before May to more than 600 nairas presently.