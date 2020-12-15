Nigeria’s road police on Monday said they have deployed more personnel as a method of raising awareness about COVID-19 protocols.

Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in a statement reaching Xinhua in Lagos, called on officers to brace up, be proactive and ensure immediate deployment of personnel for aggressive sensitization targeting the motoring public on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols.

He called for the provision of running water and hand washing equipment and making available hand sanitizers both in parks, terminals and in the vehicles.

Oyeyemi reiterated the commitment of the FRSC as the corps begins the end of year special patrol to ensure safety during Christmas and new year.

The official directed that drivers should be made to comply with every directive on physical distancing by carrying only one person at the front and not more than three at the rear seat of the vehicles.

He added that motorcycle riders should carry only one person at a time so that occupants would be able to protect themselves. He also advised travelers to stay away from overloaded vehicles at all times, saying that no matter the urgency of their trip, safety should come first.

He warned all vehicle occupants to always wear their seat-belts, put on their face-masks, and ensure that they fill the passenger manifest before the trip commences. Enditem