The special forces approved by the Nigerian defense headquarters will tackle the insecurity in the southern part of Kaduna state, the state governor Nasir El-Rufai said.

The special forces drawn from the Nigerian Army arrived at Kafanchan, in the Jema’a area of the state in northern Nigeria on Friday, which had over the years witnessed a series of attacks leading to civilian deaths.

In a statement made available to Xinhua on Saturday, El-Rufai expressed optimism on the deployment of the special forces to southern Kaduna to contain security challenges in the general area.

The governor said his administration would continue placing priority on security as the backbone of sustainable development.

Earlier on Friday, John Enenche, Nigeria’s defense spokesperson said this move is expected to achieve the desired result with the provision of credible and actionable intelligence specifically from primary sources.

Enenche urged the locals to cooperate with the military by supplying credible and reliable information that would help the troops in their operations.

The spokesperson said the current Operation Hadarin Daji have continued the aggressive clearance operations in the entire northwest zone of the country.

“For the past one month we have witnessed a downward trend in the activities of armed bandits and cattle rustlers in the general areas of Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, and adjoining states,” he added.

Northern Nigeria has seen a series of armed attacks in recent months, leading to the deaths of troops and civilians. Security forces are engaged in several operations in that part of the country to root out illegal armed groups. Enditem