Nigeria detains notorious drug dealer behind exporting multiple consignments

Nigerian authorities on Sunday confirmed nabbing a notorious drug dealer suspected of being the mastermind of recent multiple attempts to export illicit drugs from the country.

Nigeria’s anti-narcotics agency, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said in a statement that the suspect, identified as Okoli Ikenna, a Nigerian, was arrested last week in Lagos, the country’s economic hub.

The NDLEA said the suspect had been linked to several cases of trafficking in illicit drugs to London, Britain through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Upon arrest, the suspect had on him 78 parcels of cannabis, concealed in black soap packs with a total weight of 12.25 kg while attempting to fly to Britain, the NDLEA said.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect had been behind the attempt to export 7.35 kg of cannabis to Britain on Oct. 21,” the Nigerian anti-drugs police said.

Before his recent arrest, the suspect had been on bail, granted by a Lagos state high court after he was arraigned in November 2020 over a charge of attempting to export 15.7 kg of Methamphetamine to Australia, the NDLEA said, disclosing that it had been investigating the suspect’s activities.

According to the NDLEA, one of such activities was the attempt to export hard drugs to Britain on Oct. 21. The consignment was intercepted at the airport in Lagos by aviation officials.

The NDLEA equally traced two other attempts of the suspect in recent weeks to export cannabis to Britain through courier firms, the statement said. Enditem