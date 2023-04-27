Nigeria dominates 2023 WTTC West Africa Regional Table Tennis Championship

Nigeria is dominating the 2023 West African Table Tennis Championship being held at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra, Ghana.

On Day 4, which is the finals day, the Men’s Semi-final will be played between Omeh Amadi (NGR) and his colleague Azeez Solanke (NGR).

In the other Semi final game, Oba Oba Kizito (CIV) will face Akanbi Rilwan (NGR).

For the Women’s Singles (Semi-final), Bello Fatimo (NGR) will clash with Oribamise Esther (NGR), while Ojomu Ajoke (NGR) meets Leba Essevoh Mirreille (CIV).

It has been an exciting tournament hosted by the Ghana Table Tennis Association with nine nations represented.

It was been very successful as new players have been discovered and exposed while the veterans enjoyed themselves.