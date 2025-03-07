Nigeria Dominates African Start-Up Funding with $4.6B Since 2019 Despite Economic Hurdles

Nigeria has solidified its position as Africa’s leading destination for start-up investment, securing $4.6 billion in funding since 2019, despite ranking fifth in continental GDP.

The country’s large population, tech-savvy youth demographic, and vibrant entrepreneurial culture have propelled it to the forefront of Africa’s innovation landscape, even as economic headwinds like the naira’s depreciation persist.

Kenya follows as a strong second, raising $3.4 billion in the same period. Remarkably, Kenya’s funding success outpaces its seventh-place GDP ranking, reflecting its emergence as a regional tech hub. South Africa and Egypt, Africa’s top two economies by GDP, trail behind in third and fourth places for start-up funding, underscoring a disconnect between economic size and investment appeal.

Ghana and Senegal punch above their weight, securing fifth and sixth positions in funding despite missing the top 10 in both GDP and population rankings. Tanzania and Uganda also outperform their economic standings, claiming seventh and tenth places, respectively. This trend highlights how factors like regulatory reforms, digital infrastructure, and investor confidence are reshaping Africa’s start-up ecosystem.

In contrast, Africa’s demographic giants struggle to attract similar interest. Ethiopia, the continent’s second-most populous nation, ranks a distant sixteenth in start-up funding, a lag analysts attribute to its slow economic liberalization. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), fourth in population, sits thirteenth in funding, aligning with its GDP rank, while Sudan fails to crack the top 20 despite its large population.

Angola stands out as the most glaring outlier. Ranked eighth in GDP and twelfth in population, it has seen negligible start-up investment since 2019, a gap linked to restrictive policies and limited tech sector development.

The data reveals a clear theme: while population and GDP provide a foundation, they are no guarantee of start-up success. Nigeria and Kenya’s triumphs—and Ghana’s rising profile—demonstrate the critical role of innovation-friendly policies, digital adoption, and entrepreneurial dynamism. As Africa’s tech scene evolves, the lesson for underperforming economies is clear: fostering a conducive environment for innovation may matter more than raw economic metrics in attracting the next wave of investment.