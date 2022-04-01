Nigeria Football Technical Team Dismantled, Coach Sacked

The Nigeria Football Association (NFF) has sacked the Head Coach of Super Green Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen and the entire technical crew following their failure to qualify the team to the 2022 Federation Of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

Having drawn 0-0 with the Black Stars of Ghana last Friday in the World Cup playoff, Ghana played 1-1 with the Super Eagles at their backyard on Tuesday, to qualify to the global showpiece following an away goal rule.

The NFF has thus withdrew the two-and-half years contract offered the coach and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.

According to the NFF, a new technical team would be announced after a proper review to lead the Super Green Eagles in future endeavours.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said, “We thank the coaches and the team officials for their services to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours”.