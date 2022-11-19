Nigeria generates US$2.6 billion in non-oil export revenue in H1

An official with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said Friday Nigeria’s exports of goods other than oil brought in 2.6 billion U.S. dollars from January to June 2022, an increase of 62 percent compared with the figure recorded during the same period 10 years ago in 2012.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Ezra Yakusak, the head of NEPC, said it is important for Nigerians to support non-oil exports, which are important for growing the economy, creating more jobs, and making the country safer.

It was the council’s strategic goal to create, maintain, and grow an export culture in the non-oil export ecosystem, Yakusak said.

The NEPC’s official said NEPC will provide programs for businesses and sector-led activities to thrive as well as help entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium enterprises, look out for new opportunities in the sector.

Nigeria is one of the biggest oil producers in Africa, and official data show oil export currently accounts for about 80 percent of export earnings. Enditem