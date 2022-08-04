Nigeria, Ghana Featured in Bloomberg New Economy 2022 Cohort of “Catalysts”

Yesterday, Bloomberg announced the 2022 class of Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts, a distinctive global group of breakthrough innovators, visionaries, scientists, policymakers and entrepreneurs, who are inventing possibilities for a more inclusive and prosperous world.

Launched in 2021, the community is both a celebration of and launchpad for ideas, providing access to a growing think tank of influential leaders and opportunities.

These 28 individuals from 16 different countries and regions will convene regularly in the coming months and at the fifth annual flagship Bloomberg New Economy Forum, this November in Singapore.

Innovators from Nigeria and Ghana were recognized for their role in radically reshaping the new economy to build a more equitable and sustainable global economy in real-time.

Bloomberg’s Editorial team selected this standout group from more than 300 nominations, based on impact in one of six key areas: Agriculture: Feeding the World; The Green Transition: Transport, Industry & Energy; Digital Finance: Inclusive Growth; Life sciences: Future of Health; Learning: Fulfilling Human Potential; Space: Improving Life on Earth.

The 2022 Class of Catalysts are:

● Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, PiggyVest: providing a digital platform for the democratization and accessibility of financial services (Nigeria)

● Olugbenga Olubanjo Olufemi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Reeddi: providing clean, reliable and affordable electricity to households and businesses in the energy-poor regions of the world (Nigeria)

● Gregory Rockson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, mPharma: connecting and empowering an inclusive universal medical coverage infrastructure in Africa by making access to healthcare affordable and safe (Ghana)

● Wemimo Abbey, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Esusu: helps low to moderate income households use their on time rent payments to build credit (United States)

● Omar Abudayyeh, McGovern Fellow and Principal Investigator, Abudayyeh-Gootenberg Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: developing novel molecular tools, including for gene editing, gene delivery, and cell engineering, by

harnessing natural proteins in nature, such as from bacteria plants, and animals (United States)

● Tülin Akın, Founder, Tabit Smart Farm: improving agricultural yield and profits by providing farmers with government backed research on crops, weather and market

prices, as well as access to financial services (Turkey)

● Jun Asakawa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pale Blue: seeking to disrupt the space propulsion industry by using water propellant to offer the world’s safest high performance spacecraft thruster (Japan)

● Anna Luísa Beserra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sustainable Development & Water For All – SDW: developing technologies that make access to water and sanitation a universal right (Brazil)

● Carrie Chan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avant: producing nutritious, high-quality cuts of fish and functional marine proteins directly from fish cells to aid the marine ecosystem and prevent biodiversity destruction (Hong Kong SAR, China)

● Asrar Damdam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Uvera Inc: utilizing breakthrough technology to tackle global food waste, with goals to halve it by 2030 (Saudi Arabia)

● Azeez Gupta, Co-Founder, Rocket Learning: catalyzing the world’s largest early childhood education system, by connecting the government system with parents and driving community change by systemically leveraging technology, media, and social incentives (India)

● Devendra Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ecozen Solutions Pvt: Ecozen develops climate-smart deep-tech solutions and has revolutionized agricultural irrigation and cold chains (India)

● Andrés Gutiérrez, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Tpaga: providing an online payment and financial services platform that is accessible to the 400 million Latin Americans who are unbanked (Colombia)

● Nadine Hachach-Haram, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Proximie: a software platform that allows physicians and medical device experts to virtually scrub-in to any clinical setting to share their skills or learn from others, leading to better patient care (United Kingdom)

● Angel Hsu, Founder and Director, Data-Driven EnviroLab: an interdisciplinary research group composed of policy experts, data scientists, visual designers, and interactive programmers that use cutting edge data analytics to create solutions to the world’s environmental problems (United States)