The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Nigeria on Thursday allayed fears of security threat at the nation’s airports as reported through a leaked internal government correspondence.

Z. M. Usman, a spokesperson in the office of the national security adviser, said in a statement that the correspondence was a routine threat assessment to ensure the preparedness of agencies and not meant for public dissemination.

According to local media reports, an April internal government correspondence was leaked, which required the security agencies to partner with all airports’ management nationwide and other stakeholders to upgrade the existing security measures.

“The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to reports of a threat on the nation’s airports from an internal government correspondence. The correspondence was a routine threat assessment to ensure preparedness of agencies,” Usman said.

He said in the period covered by the correspondence, threat analysis identified the need to advise airports’ management nationwide to upgrade existing security measures around the nation’s airports. “Regrettably, the unauthorized release of this advisory is likely to raise fear among airport users home and abroad,” he said.

“Accordingly, this statement is issued to reassure the public and all aviation stakeholders of the safety of our airports,” Usman said.

According to the statement, the security and intelligence services will continue to monitor security threats and provide the assessment and timely advice required by airports’ management to continuously upgrade security measures in the airports.

