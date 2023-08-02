Nigeria: helicopter crash leaves four people injured

A helicopter crashed into a building in a business district of Ikeja area of the southwestern state of Lagos Tuesday, injuring four people, said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

All four occupants of the aircraft were rescued, though sustained injuries, and taken to a local hospital, Ibrahim Farinloye, the coordinator of the Lagos office of the NEMA, told reporters at the scene of the incident.

Tunji Oketumbi, the spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, also told reporters that details of the incident were sketchy but an investigation would be launched to ascertain the cause of the crash.