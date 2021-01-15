At least 15 people were killed in a road accident early Friday when two buses collided head-on along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in Borno, a restive state in northeast Nigeria, an official said.

Sanusi Ibrahim, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Borno, who confirmed this to reporters in Maiduguri, the state capital, said the accident occurred near Mainok village located under Kaga local government area.

He said all the corpses had been taken to a hospital, noting that among those dead were seven males and eight females.

“I just got the report from our unit in Beneshiek that two Sharon buses carrying 15 passengers including the drivers were involved in a fatal collision and that all the 15 people in the two buses died,” the FRSC official added.

According to him, the driver of the bus lost control because of a burst tire leading to the collision.