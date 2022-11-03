Nigeria Hosts Amazon Web Service Second Office

Amazon Web Service (AWS), Amazon’s data centre, has opened its second African-based office in Lagos, Nigeria.

This comes seven years after it opened the first African office in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2015.

At the time, Amazon wanted to “support the growth of the cloud computing business and its rapidly expanding customer base in the country.”

The Nigeria office, on the other hand, will bring AWS, which already supports a number of Nigerian start-ups such as SeamlessHR, Yellow Card, BFree, Bankly and public sector organisations, closer to African start-ups.

The Lagos office is AWS’s latest investment in Africa and will house teams of AWS account managers, partner managers, solutions architects, and other supporting roles.

“Lagos offers a highly skilled and creative talent pool, and the area is home to many fast-growing startups and notable Nigerian enterprises leading the way in digital innovation,” said Amrote Abdella, regional manager of sub-Saharan Africa at AWS.

Two months ago, AWS opened up its second South African office. Amazon also has plans to launch its e-commerce platform in Nigeria and South Africa in a move codenamed “Project Fela”.