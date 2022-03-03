Nigeria: Huawei develops technology to tackle oil theft

Chinese technology giant, Hauwei Technologies on Tuesday said it had developed an intelligent pipeline monitoring system to help tackle crude oil theft in Nigeria.

Mr Li Wei, Director of Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Business, made this known at a news briefing on the sidelines of the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Wei said: “Huawei-developed fiber vibration intrusion warning system uses Artificial Intelligence to identify intrusion scenarios accurately.