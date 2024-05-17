Nigeria increases gas supply by over 25 percent

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated three pivotal gas projects in an ambitious move to support the most populous African nation’s energy sector and promote industrial growth.

The simultaneous inauguration of the expanded AHL Gas Processing Plant, the ANOH Gas Processing Plant and the 23.3-km ANOH to Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Custody Transfer Metering Station Gas Pipeline, all in the southeastern part of the country, was chaired virtually by Tinubu from his office in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, Wednesday.

The AHL Gas Plant is a jointly owned venture by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the country’s national oil and gas firm, Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited, and Seplat Energy Plc, while the ANOH gas plant is an integrated one designed to process non-associated gas, with a capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet (MMscf).

“In practical terms, this is more gas to the power sector, gas-based industries, and other critical segments of the economy,” Tinubu said.

While pledging to continue fostering a conducive environment for investors in the energy sector, he emphasized the importance of these projects in aligning with the government’s Decade of Gas Initiative, which aims to maximize Nigeria’s abundant gas resources, curb gas flaring and catalyze industrialization.

The completion of the projects is significant to Nigeria “as it demonstrates the administration’s concerted efforts to accelerate the development of critical gas infrastructure geared at significantly enhancing the supply of energy to boost industrial growth and create employment opportunities,” Tinubu said.

Upon full operation, these projects are poised to inject approximately 500 MMscf of gas into the domestic market.

This surge represents a 25 percent increase in gas supply, destined to power various sectors, including electricity generation and gas-dependent industries, Tinubu noted.

Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer of NNPCL, told reporters at a project site in the southern state of Imo that the gas revolution would bring enormous resources into the domestic market by providing gas for power generation, industry and chemicals.

This value chain will create jobs, taxes and other benefits that a typical gas-producing country should enjoy, he added.