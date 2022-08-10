Nigeria is the most cryptocurrency-obsessed country in the world – new study reveals.

The research, carried out by crypto price tracker CoinGecko, examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in cryptocurrency. These terms were then combined to give each English-speaking country a ‘total search score’ to discover which countries have been the most interested in cryptocurrency since the market crash in April 2022.

The study revealed that Nigeria ranks highest as the country most curious about cryptocurrency since April this year. With a total search score of 371, Nigeria topped the list for its population having the highest search levels for the phrases ‘cryptocurrency’, ‘invest in crypto’ and ‘buy crypto’ worldwide. Additionally, the population of Nigeria search for the cryptocurrency ‘Solana’ the third most worldwide.

The United Arab Emirates is the country second most curious about cryptocurrency since the market crash in April this year, with a total search score of 270. The United Arab Emirates has the second-highest proportion of its population searching for both the word ‘cryptocurrency’ and the term ‘invest in crypto’, placing it second in the ranking.

Singapore places as the third country most interested in cryptocurrency since April this year. The Southeast Asian country has the third-highest level of searches for the term ‘buy crypto’, in addition to being the country searching for the cryptocurrency ‘Ethereum’ the most worldwide, giving Singapore a total search score of 261.

The United Kingdom also ranks as one of the countries most interested in cryptocurrency since April this year, placing fifth overall. With a total search score of 198, the UK has the sixth-highest level of searches for the term ‘buy crypto’ and the third-highest number of searches for ‘invest in crypto’. According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygon are all trending cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, the United States places as the twelfth country most interested in cryptocurrency worldwide. The study revealed that the United States has the tenth-highest search levels for the term ‘buy crypto’ and is the sixth country most interested in the cryptocurrency ‘Solana’, totalling a search score of 157. Similar to the United Kingdom, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygon are all trending cryptocurrencies in the United States right now, according to CoinGecko.