Nigeria launches a program aimed at renewing its health sector

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday launched an ambitious initiative focused on the comprehensive revitalization of the country’s health sector, saying his administration was prioritizing and improving the wellness of citizens through massive investments.

Tinubu outlined the ambitious goals and strategic measures to address longstanding challenges in the healthcare system, at the unveiling of “Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative” held in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, in commemoration of the Universal Health Coverage Day, observed globally on Dec. 12.

He said the government has already made the move to allocate increased funds in the proposed 2024 budget.

“Delivering improved quality health is an underpinning factor in my promise of Renewed Hope to Nigerians. That hope is ignited here today with the support of all multilateral partners and agencies. Health is back on the front burner,” the Nigerian leader said.

A health renewal compact was also signed by the federal and sub-national governments, as well as development partners during the ceremony.

“This occasion marks an opportunity for collective reflection and action as we recommit ourselves to the noble pursuit of health for all. The theme for this year ‘Health for All: Time for Action’ encapsulates the urgency and the determination with which we must approach this noble goal,” Tinubu said.

Describing health as “not merely the absence of disease but the embodiment of physical, mental, and social well-being,” he said it is a fundamental human right for all.

According to the president, Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal healthcare coverage would continue to be reflected in the unwavering dedication of the government to uphold this right for every individual.

Noting the importance of primary healthcare in building a resilient, integrated healthcare system, Tinubu announced plans for a comprehensive revamp of physical infrastructure and equipment, and the re-training of frontline health workers starting in 2024.

He added that in addressing the high cost of healthcare, Nigeria’s existing Basic Health Care Provision Fund will be redesigned to enhance access to essential healthcare services as outlined in the National Health Act of 2014.