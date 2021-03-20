The Nigerian government on Thursday inaugurated a National Action Plan on Gender and Climate Change (NAPGCC) to guide implementation of actions that mitigate climate change impacts on vulnerable groups including women.

The inauguration was for the good of the women and the country at large, said Muhammad Abubakar, the minister of environment, at the inauguration ceremony of the NAPGCC in Abuja, the country’s capital.

Abubakar said Nigeria developed its National Action Plan on Gender and Climate in 2020 and was approved by the Federal Executive Council that same year.

He said the main goal of the action plan was to ensure that national climate change processes in Nigeria mainstream gender considerations.

The minister said the essence was to guarantee inclusivity of all demographics in the formulation and implementation of climate change initiatives, programs and policies.

Abubakar mentioned the priority sectors covered by the action plan as agriculture, forestry and land use, food security, health, energy, transport, waste management, water and sanitation.