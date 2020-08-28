Nigerian authorities said they have launched an investigation into a helicopter crash which claimed two lives on Friday in Lagos, the economic hub.

The ill-fated Bell Helicopter 206B3 operated by Quorum Aviation was coming from Nigeria’s oil hub, Port Harcourt, to the southwestern state when it crashed into a residential building in Ikeja, capital of Lagos, said the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

Another person was injured and was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit of a local hospital, authorities said.

The AIB said in a statement that it was soliciting for public assistance, including video clips about the incident, to complete its task.

“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful. In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation,” the AIB said.

The helicopter crash occurred barely a day after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority issued a new guideline on air safety, urging pilots and technical crew to be conscious of the bad weather.