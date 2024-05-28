Nigeria Mosque Collapse: 3 Dead, 7 Injured

At least three people were killed and seven others severely injured after a mosque collapsed in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Lagos, a rescue agency said Monday.

The mosque was reportedly hit by an excavator clearing the road Sunday in the Papa Ajao area of Mushin, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, a permanent secretary of emergency management in Lagos, told reporters after a rescue operation early Monday.

“The affected building has been leveled to ground zero,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

At least 10 people are believed to have been trapped when the building that housed the mosque caved in on Sunday afternoon, Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for information in Lagos, said in an earlier statement.

Local media reported that “many people were in the building” at the time of collapsing, but most of them escaped unhurt.