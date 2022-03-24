Nigeria moves to combat cholera outbreaks

Nigerian government said on Wednesday it has commenced routine training for health education officers toward ending cholera outbreaks in some areas across the country.

The government was concerned that some areas have been reporting cholera cases since the beginning of this year, said Ayaba Kogbara, the officer in charge of hygiene affairs at the ministry of water resources in a statement.

Kogbara said the situation necessitated the immediate deployment of the ministry’s personnel to carry out hygiene training in communities of the affected areas.

According to the official, some communities were still reporting cholera cases because residents didn’t wash their hands, noting that handwashing was important to stop fecal-oral transmission of diseases.

“Handwashing is the first barrier to disease transmission. We must build a barrier to cholera through the construction of toilets,” she said.

“Food hygiene is crucial; cover your food properly from flies, and make sure it is cooked properly,” she added.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death.

The outbreak of cholera in Nigeria has remained persistent, occurring annually mostly during the rainy season and more often in areas with poor sanitation, overcrowding, lack of clean food and water, and areas where open defecation is a common practice.

The 2021 Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) cholera situation report showed that a total of 111,062 suspected cases, including 3,604 deaths, were reported from 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Enditem