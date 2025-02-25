Nigeria Moves to Solar-Power Schools, Hospitals in Key ECOWAS-Backed Initiative

Nigerian government officials and energy experts convened in the capital Thursday for a high-stakes workshop aimed at accelerating solar electrification for schools, health centers, and public institutions across three states, signaling a major push to bridge the country’s energy gaps through off-grid solutions.

Hosted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under its Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), the meeting brought together over 30 representatives from Nigeria’s federal energy, health, education, and budget ministries, alongside technical agencies. Central to the discussions were feasibility studies outlining plans to power 15 priority health and educational facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, and Niger states using solar photovoltaic systems—a critical step in addressing chronic power shortages that undermine healthcare and education services.

ROGEAP, funded by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund, and the Dutch government, presented tailored business models to secure sustainable financing for the installations, emphasizing public-private partnerships and community engagement. “This isn’t just about installing panels; it’s about creating systems that endure,” said a ROGEAP coordinator during the closed-door session. The project aims to replicate successful off-grid models already deployed in neighboring West African nations, adapting them to Nigeria’s complex regulatory and fiscal landscape.

The workshop builds on a September 2024 stakeholder forum that laid the groundwork for mobilizing resources and political will. With an estimated 92 million Nigerians lacking reliable electricity—a third of them in rural areas—the initiative targets high-impact institutions: clinics struggling to refrigerate vaccines and schools where students study under kerosene lamps.

Experts warn, however, that Nigeria’s history of stalled electrification projects demands rigorous oversight. “Solar is viable, but without maintenance plans and local capacity-building, these systems risk becoming white elephants,” noted energy analyst Chidi Nwafor. ROGEAP officials countered that their models include training programs for community technicians and revenue-sharing agreements to fund upkeep.

As the rainy season approaches, bringing heightened risks of grid failures, the Abuja talks underscore a regional shift toward decentralized renewable energy. For Nigeria, where grid coverage languishes at 55%, the success of this pilot could chart a course for scaling solar solutions nationwide—a glimmer of hope for millions still waiting in the dark.