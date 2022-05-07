Nigeria mulls more military bases to improve security – army chief

Nigeria seeks to boost its war on insecurities by creating more military bases around the country, Chief of Army Staff Faruk Yahaya has said.

The initiative was premised on its strategic importance to the ongoing operations across the country, he told the groundbreaking ceremony for the establishment of a new forward operations base in Isa, in the northwest state of Sokoto, on Tuesday.

The new bases would facilitate the planning and execution of several operations, Yahaya said, urging traditional rulers and communities to cooperate with the troops to checkmate banditry and other heinous crimes in the region.

The northwestern region has been grappling with kidnappings and armed attacks that cause civilian deaths, economic losses, and panic in local communities.

Yahaya urged troops to intensify operations and take the fight to bandits in their enclaves.

He said more logistics would be deployed into the theater to enhance their combat efficiency. Enditem