Nigeria musician and entertainer Buike, lights up music scene with “Boss”

Nigerian Rapper, Chibuike Promise Obi best known as Buike or iamBuike was born on March 7, 2000 in Anambra State, Nigeria. An entertainer, a Social Media influencer, musician, real estates developer, business man, entrepreneur and a brand ambassador.

He latest track “Boss” was released on 10th march 2023. With the current hit wave of amapiano sounds globally, Buike steps into the industry this year with his debut single titled boss.

The song carries a sound that would definitely disturb clubs and raves for a long time.

Speaking about the lifestyle of a boss, Buike strategically delivers his message with bars and beats in “Boss”.

Being a top leading entrepreneur, business man, brand ambassador and influencer, Buike is ready to take on the music scene globally.

With his exceptional appeal, style and brand, Buike is that artist with the boss vibe and lifestyle.

Since his break into the entertainment space in 2020 during the pandemic, he has been steady with his captivating contents, influence and branding on and off the social media space.

His just released single “Boss” has currently garnered huge numbers of streams across all digital platforms, making the song trend massively across the country and beyond.