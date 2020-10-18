Nigerian police have arrested 242 suspected criminals for the past five weeks, including suspected kidnappers and armed bandits terrorizing the northern state of Kano, police said.

The suspects were arrested between Sept. 9 and Oct. 16 at different times and locations in the state under the “Operation Puff Adder”, the special operation which led to their arrest, said Abdullahi Haruna, police spokesperson in the state.

The police recovered several guns, large number of knives, five cars and dozens of motorcycles from the suspects, Haruna said.

Other recovered items are 13 assorted bags and 222 parcels of cannabis, three cartons of Codeine drugs and two laptops, he said.

Haruna said most of the crimes were committed by the suspects using motorcycles and tricycles, and warned motorbike hiring agents to be wary and desist from giving their bikes to criminals.

The northern part of Nigeria has witnessed a series gunmen attacks in recent months, leading to civilian deaths and loss of properties.