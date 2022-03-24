Nigeria needs working food system against shocks – Oxfam

The global anti-poverty charity Oxfam has said Nigeria needs a food system that can stand shocks such as the climate crisis and rapid food inflation in international food markets and does not contribute to environmental destruction.

In a statement reaching Xinhua on Wednesday, the charitable organization said the crisis in Ukraine has caused food prices to skyrocket globally in the last few weeks, with some forecasts estimating up to a 20 percent increase.

Oxfam said this is adding pressure to the already devastating hunger crises across the world and causing fears of food shortages, noting that many people in low-income countries (including Nigeria) cannot afford the prices of goods like bread, which, in many countries, is made from imported wheat.

“Nigerian government needs to provide the public funding necessary to create fair, gender-just and sustainable food system, particularly focusing on agro-ecological production, which is inherently less dependent on imports of feed and agricultural inputs, and more resilient to climate change impacts,” said Vincent Ahonsi, Oxfam’s country director in Nigeria, in the statement.

Ahonsi said there is an urgent need for the government to implement universal and adequate social protection measures to support the people, ensuring that the poorest and most vulnerable people have social protection.

“Action should include unconditional cash or food transfer schemes that are broad rather than narrowly targeted, regular and predictable, and automatically triggered by price rises,” said Ahonsi.

In the long term, he said, Nigerian government must support the development of sustainable, resilient and local food system that are based on small-scale production and family farming that would form the very foundation of people’s food security. Enditem