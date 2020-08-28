The Nigerian government on Thursday announced a one-week postponement of the planned resumption of international flights from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, saying the move was meant to make adequate preparation in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

Musa Nuhu, director-general for the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, told the media here that the forms for COVID-19 tests and all other preparations to forestall the spread of the virus had to be fully put in place before international flights could resume.

The ministry of aviation said in a statement that about 1,280 passengers would be allowed into Abuja and Lagos airports on a daily basis.

Earlier, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika said the government was making a provision for inbound passengers to undergo a COVID-19 test before boarding flights to Nigeria, and another test eight days after their arrival.

Sirika told media that in the beginning, there would be four flights into Abuja and Lagos daily.

The Nigerian government has banned international and domestic flight operations since March 23 when the airports were shut down. Domestic flight operations resumed on July 8.