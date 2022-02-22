Nigeria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Forecast and Consumer Attitudes: A US$17.60 Billion Market by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Nigeria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The prepaid card market in Nigeria increased at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 17.6%, increasing from US$9.20 billion in 2022 to reach US$17.60 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Nigeria. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Nigeria.

Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.

Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs – number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Key Topics Covered:

Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Digital Wallet Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Digital Wallet Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Segments

Nigeria Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Nigeria Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 – 2026

Nigeria Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 – 2026

Nigeria Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

Nigeria Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

Nigeria General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

Nigeria Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026

