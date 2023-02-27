Nigeria Presidential Election: Heads of International Observers Compare Notes

he Head of the ECOWAS Observation Mission, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya, Co-Chaired the meeting of all Heads of international Observation Missions to the Presidential Election in Nigeria, today, February 26, 2023.

The briefing was attended by H.E. Joyce Banda, NDI – IRI Joint Mission and former President of Malawi, Amb. Amina Mohamed, Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture, and former Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Kenya, representing the Head of the Commonwealth Observation Mission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, the British High Commission, European Union Observation Mission, and UNOWAS.