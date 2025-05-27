Nigeria Prioritizes Agricultural Biotechnology to Tackle Food Security Challenges

The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging biotechnology innovations to transform agricultural practices, aiming to address food insecurity, climate change, and economic challenges.

Speaking at a forum in Abuja, Abdullahi Mustapha, Director-General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), emphasized that responsibly developed biotechnologies could enhance crop resilience, pest resistance, and nutritional quality while promoting sustainable farming.

“These innovations are not just scientific milestones; they represent real opportunities to transform lives, improve farmer livelihoods, and enhance national food systems,” Mustapha stated. He linked biotechnology adoption to broader societal benefits, suggesting that improved agricultural productivity could mitigate social unrest by bolstering economic stability.

Nigeria’s agricultural sector faces mounting pressures, including pest infestations, soil degradation, and climate impacts, which threaten the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers. Patricia Lar, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, acknowledged these challenges but highlighted opportunities for innovation. “Collaboration between researchers, policymakers, and farmers is critical to driving transformative solutions,” she noted.

The push aligns with Nigeria’s existing biotech initiatives, such as the approval of pest-resistant Bt cotton and cowpea (beans), designed to reduce pesticide use and boost yields. Experts argue that expanding such technologies could strengthen food security in a nation where over 20% of the population faces moderate to severe food insecurity, according to UN data.

While the government promotes biotech as a pathway to resilience, public acceptance remains a hurdle. Critics cite concerns over genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and regulatory transparency. Mustapha stressed the need for public trust, emphasizing rigorous safety assessments and stakeholder engagement.

Nigeria’s focus on biotechnology reflects a broader African trend, where countries like Kenya and South Africa have integrated GM crops to combat agricultural challenges. Success hinges on balancing innovation with inclusive policies to ensure smallholder farmers, who constitute 70% of Nigeria’s agricultural workforce, benefit equitably.