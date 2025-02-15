Nigeria Protests Canada’s Visa Denial to Top Military Officials

The Nigerian government has sharply criticized Canadian authorities for denying visas to senior military officials, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa, derailing a planned delegation to an event honoring war veterans.

The incident has ignited diplomatic tensions, with Nigerian officials calling the move “disrespectful” and a catalyst for national self-reliance.

Gen. Musa revealed Thursday that half of his delegation, scheduled to attend Wednesday’s event in Canada, were stranded in Nigeria after visa rejections. “We were invited as a team, but only half received visas. It’s deeply disappointing,” he said, describing the snub as a “wake-up call” to strengthen Nigeria’s sovereignty and “refuse to be taken for granted.”

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo condemned Canada’s decision as unjustifiable, emphasizing that diplomatic protocols should have resolved any concerns. “If this can happen to our defense chief, what does it mean for ordinary Nigerians?” he questioned during a Friday television interview. Tunji-Ojo expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution but stressed the need for mutual respect.

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu escalated the rhetoric, dismissing Canada’s actions with a fiery rebuke: “They can go to hell.” He framed the incident as motivation to “make Nigeria work” rather than rely on external validation.

The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria acknowledged awareness of the matter but declined specifics, citing privacy laws. The rejection follows Canada’s recent immigration reforms, granting officers expanded powers to revoke temporary visas to enhance border security and program integrity.

Analysts note the dispute underscores broader frustrations over perceived inequities in global diplomacy, particularly for African nations. While Nigeria seeks clarity, the incident has fueled domestic calls for reduced foreign dependency—a sentiment echoing Gen. Musa’s push for “self-sufficiency” in defense and international engagement.

As both nations navigate the fallout, the episode raises questions about balancing security protocols with diplomatic courtesy, testing a relationship already strained by shifting geopolitical currents.