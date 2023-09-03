Nigeria recalls all ambassadors worldwide

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Saturday directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors of the West African country from their duty posts worldwide.

The step followed a probe into the state of affairs at Nigerian consulate offices and embassies worldwide, Ajuri Ngelale, spokesman for the president, said in a statement.

The move is in line with the Nigerian leader’s determination to “ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike,” Ngelale said.

Nigeria’s permanent representatives to the United Nations’ offices in New York and Geneva are exempted from the recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, which will be held later this month, he added.