Nigeria receives 105 nationals repatriated from Chad

Nigerian authorities have received 105 Nigerians repatriated from Chad through a voluntary repatriation program by the International Organization for Migration, a Nigerian official said Tuesday.

Speaking in Nigeria’s northern city of Kano, Nuradeen Abdullahi, coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in Kano, said the repatriated Nigerian nationals arrived at an airport in Kano on Monday night.

Abdullahi said the repatriation program is meant for “distressed Nigerians who left the country to seek greener pastures” in various European countries but couldn’t afford to return when their journey became frustrating.

“They will be undergoing a four-day vocational skills training and will be provided with capital to enable them to set up their businesses and become self-reliant,” Abdullahi said. Enditem