Nigeria remains attractive investment destination – AFC

An Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) official on Tuesday said Nigeria ranked highly as a destination for foreign direct investment.

“Nigeria is still one of the top 10 destinations for foreign direct investment into Africa despite the various challenges facing it,” said Fola Fagbule, ACF senior vice president.

Speaking during a plenary session in the 2022 Law Week of the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Fagbule said the nation had done well but could do better.

He told his audience that what Nigerians should be concerned about was whether the country was doing enough, noting that the nation still had more investment opportunities to explore.

“If you think of the massive opportunities, then you will find Nigeria needs to do more,” he added.

Fagbule said that inflation and insecurity were among hindrances to the country, and urged that they should be addressed to enhance Nigeria’s investment opportunities.

“It requires us to be reorganized, more stable, and predictable in terms of our regulations,” he added. Enditem