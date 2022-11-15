Nigeria reports decline in number of road accidents in Q2

The number of road accidents and fatalities in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, decreased in the second quarter of 2022 by 1.88 percent from the previous quarter, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a report released Wednesday.

During the second quarter, 3,282 accidents on the roads were registered, said the report. However, it noted that the figure marked a 3.05 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, fatal cases which totaled 823 in the second quarter also fell 5.51 percent compared to the first quarter of this year.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. Enditem