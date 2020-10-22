Nigerian authorities on Thursday confirmed a notorious arms trafficker and six bandits killed in different military operations across the country in the past week.

Military spokesman John Enenche told the media that the operations, which aimed to rout out bandits from their hideouts, took place in the northwest and north-central regions of the country between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21.

Enenche said the illegal arms supplier, identified as Abubakar Haruna, was suspected to have worked with the bandits and was killed during one of the operations in the northwestern state of Katsina.

Three suspected bandits were nabbed during the operations, he added. Enditem