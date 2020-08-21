TOPSHOT - A member of the Nigerian Armed Forces Sniper Unit wearing a ghillie suit takes part in an exercise during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) military demonstration held at General Ao Azazi barracks in Gwagwalada on April 17, 2018. - The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) is a weeklong seminar held in Nigeria, bringing together land forces from across Africa to discuss and develop cooperative solutions and improve transregional security and stability. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
The Nigerian military has confirmed the killing of three gunmen and the arrest of 10 others in recent clearance operations in the country’s restive northwest region.

In a statement made available to Xinhua on Friday, the military said a clearance operation was conducted on Sunday in some enclaves in Dumburum Forest, where suspected bandits are camped.

The three gunmen were killed in the operation inside the forest; and the 10 suspects were arrested in other clearance operations in Katsina and Zamfara states, also in the northwest region, said military spokesman Benard Onyeuko.

Arms and ammunition were recovered in the operations, which lasted several days, Onyeuko said.

He said 10 kidnapped victims were rescued from gunmen in an operation last Saturday.

The northwest region has been wracked by years of violence, with rampant banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

