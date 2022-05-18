Nigeria says repels bandits’ attack in north-central Niger state

Security forces repelled an attack by bandits on three local government areas in Nigeria’s north-central Niger state, killing some gunmen, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Wasiu Abiodun, a police spokesperson in Niger, said in a statement issued in Minna, the state capital, that information was received on Sunday that suspected armed bandits were sighted in some villages in the Munya, Shiroro and Paikoro local government areas of Niger.

Security teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas to repel the bandits, he said.

“The tactical teams advanced to the areas where the hoodlums were fiercely engaged in gun battles and were repelled,” Abiodun said.

Some of the bandits were killed on the spot, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries, he said. Enditem