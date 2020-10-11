Nigeria’s police chief Mohammed Adamu on Sunday announced the dissolution of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, a subunit of the police force.

Adamu made the announcement days after a public outcry and series of protests calling for a scrapping of the unit over allegations of brutality and human rights violations.

The police officer said the unit is dissolved across all formations, the 36 state police commands, and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Adamu said officers and men serving in the unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect, noting that new policing arrangements to address the offenses of armed robbery and other violent crimes will be presented in due course.

Recent months have seen a series of reports on police misconduct like torture, ill-treatment, and extrajudicial execution, which caused outrage among the public.