Nigeria security forces kill three gunmen in NW state

Nigerian security forces on Sunday morning killed three gunmen and seized several ammunitions in the northwest state of Zamfara, a spokesperson said.

Musa Danmadami, the Nigerian defense spokesperson, who disclosed this in a statement, said armed bandits were killed during an ambush operation at a bandits’ crossing point in the Anka area of the state.

He said one gun, three rifles, three magazines, and three motorcycles were recovered during the operation.

Nigeria has been grappling with security challenges with frequent armed attacks by militants in the northwest, and its troops have recently intensified efforts to calm the situation with a series of operations against armed groups in the area. Enditem