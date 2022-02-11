Nigeria seeks to rehabilitate victims of human trafficking, drug addicts

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said it was seeking partnerships for the rehabilitation of victims of human trafficking and drug abuse in the country.

Fatima Waziri-Azi, the head of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), disclosed this when she visited the Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) rehabilitation center in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The official said many people who were being trafficked were also being used to traffic drugs, adding that both crimes were intertwined.

“So, what is offered, such as trauma counseling, is what we need, along with psychological support and rehabilitation services, among others,” she said.

“Since its inception, NAPTIP has supported 18,000 victims of human trafficking. I believe in supporting people for as long as they need to be supported.

”

Hope Omeiza, the executive director of VGADA, said the center was set up to treat drug abusers.

Omeiza said the organization was looking forward to engaging international NGOs in funding the center to make treatment affordable and accessible to victims. Enditem