Nigeria Sees Surge in Home Security Tech as Insecurity Deepens

When Mike first considered hiring domestic staff for his Ogun State home, surveillance cameras seemed reserved for banks or corporate buildings. Today, his residence is equipped with smart CCTV systems linked to his phone, offering peace of mind amid Nigeria’s escalating security crisis.

“It’s given me less anxiety, especially when artisans are around,” he says, reflecting a growing trend among Nigerians turning to technology to protect their households.

Nigeria’s security landscape remains dire. Official data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics reveals over 600,000 insecurity-related deaths between May 2023 and April 2024, while the Global Terrorism Index ranks the country seventh globally for terrorism fatalities. Compounding these challenges, Nigeria’s police force was labeled the fourth worst worldwide in 2023, undermining public trust in state protection.

This vacuum has spurred a surge in private security investments. Market research firm Statista projects 8.8 million Nigerian households will adopt smart home security systems by 2029, up from 15.5% market penetration in 2025. These setups often solar-powered due to erratic electricity include surveillance cameras, motion sensors, and remote-controlled locks, becoming essential tools for safety-conscious residents.

For Iyanu Adewole, a Kwara State resident, her CCTV system became a “third eye” after a 2019 burglary. Footage from her solar-powered cameras helped identify a thief who stole cash from her father’s bag. “It doesn’t make me feel safer, but it provides oversight,” she admits. Kwara, like much of Nigeria, grapples with banditry, terrorism, and communal clashes, despite government efforts to curb violence.

In Ogun State, Esther Salami received a CCTV camera as a gift. While she notes it hasn’t eased her fears, she values its role in verification. “It’s indispensable for double-checking incidents,” she explains.

The shift toward privatized security underscores a broader societal adaptation to systemic instability. As citizens increasingly rely on technology to fill gaps left by struggling institutions, the demand for home surveillance reflects not only fear but a pragmatic response to a fractured safety net. Analysts suggest this trend may reshape urban planning and consumer tech markets, signaling a long-term reliance on decentralized solutions in regions where state protections remain elusive.