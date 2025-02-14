Nigeria Set to Host Pivotal African Economic Summit in 2025

Nigeria will welcome global leaders, policymakers, and industry titans as host of the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) from June 23 to 28, 2025, following a formal agreement signed this week between the Federal Government and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The event, slated for Abuja, marks a homecoming for the institution, which held its inaugural General Meeting in the same city in 1993.

Widely regarded as a cornerstone event for Africa’s economic agenda, the AAM convenes stakeholders to address pressing challenges—from trade financing to continental integration—while fostering partnerships to unlock investment opportunities. This edition is projected to be the largest in the bank’s history, with over 6,000 delegates expected, including heads of state, ministers, business leaders, and experts from Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, hailed the hosting rights as a strategic win. “This summit underscores Nigeria’s role as a catalyst for Africa’s economic transformation,” he said, emphasizing the forum’s potential to advance discussions on trade, investment, and financial resilience. His remarks reflect Nigeria’s broader ambition to position itself as a continental hub for commerce, bolstered by its status as Afreximbank’s second-largest shareholder.

Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah echoed the sentiment, praising Nigeria’s “unwavering support” over three decades. He highlighted the country’s $52 billion in cumulative disbursements from the bank—the highest of any nation—and its role as a testing ground for landmark initiatives like the African Medical Centre of Excellence and the African Trade Centre. “Nigeria’s partnership has been pivotal to our continental impact,” Oramah stated, linking the 2025 theme, “Building the Future on Decades of Resilience,” to Africa’s push for self-reliance under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The announcement follows the success of the 2024 AAM in the Bahamas, which drew 4,000 attendees, including 20 heads of state. Analysts note Nigeria’s selection as host reinforces its influence amid economic reforms, though challenges like inflation and currency volatility loom. Observers also stress the symbolic weight of returning to Abuja, where Afreximbank’s journey began—a full-circle moment for a nation striving to shape Africa’s next chapter.

As preparations begin, all eyes will be on how Nigeria leverages this platform to address continental trade barriers, attract foreign capital, and cement its legacy as a linchpin of Africa’s economic future.