Nigeria authorities have shut down 4,219 pharmaceutical premises and two open drug markets in 2020 over non-compliance with official rules, a top official said on Tuesday.

The move was targeted at sanitizing pharmaceutical practice to protect the health of Nigerians, Elijah Mohammed, registrar of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria(PCN) told reporters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“This is to ensure that medicines sold in premises across the nation remain safe, effective and of good quality,” Mohammed said.

Giving an update of the council’s regulatory activities in 2020, the registrar said 353 of the premises sealed were pharmacies, while 3,866 were patent medicines shops.

He said the council visited a total of 6,132 premises, comprising 1,104 pharmacies and 5,028 patent medicines shops.

“Compliance directives were issued to 166 premises, comprising 92 pharmacies and 74 patent medicines shops,” he said.

The registrar added that 24 persons were arrested and some of the suspects were already charged to court while others would be arraigned after investigations.

Mohammed said due to the COVID-19 induced restrictions, the council sought the permission of the Nigeria police force to enable its enforcement team to move across states.

He said PCN would step up the enforcement in 2021. Enditem