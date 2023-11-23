Nigeria singer, Kelly Vee releases Infectious New Track “Hustle”

The Afrosounds music as widely called is now developing diverse expressions and creative artists are carving out paths from the origin of afrobeats. Kelly Vee, an emerging force in the world of afro pop music, is ready to mesmerize audiences worldwide with his captivating sound and vibrant personality.

Bursting onto the music scene with his latest release, “Hustle,” Kelly Vee showcases his immense talent and proves he is an artist that’s ready for the spotlight he has attained. Kelly Vee’s “Hustle” is infused with elements of soulful melodies, rhythmic beats, and an easy to sing hook, captivating fans near and far. The track dropped in June and followed up with a thrilling video starring Nigerian’s top comedian and skit maker Mr Funny also known as “Sabinus”.

Kelly Vee is set to take the music industry by storm and is certain to leave a lasting impression on listeners. “Hustle” is a pulsating anthem that speaks on prayers, hard work and determination even in the midst of disappointments. The track combines melodies, expertly crafted harmonies, and a powerful and empowering message that resonates with listeners.

The Port Harcourt singer made use of his soulful vocal delivery and effortlessly flowed with the seamless sound production, leaving fans craving more. The visuals for “Hustle” properly represented the message and fans can easily understand the concept behind the song.