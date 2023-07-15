Nigeria stripped of women’s 4x100m Commonwealth Games gold medal

Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m relay team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been stripped of their gold medal following the disqualification of Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha who was found guilty of doping by the Commonwealth Games Federation Court. England have now been promoted to first place, followed by Jamaica and Australia.

Nwokocha had run the anchor leg as Nigeria crossed the finish line 0.21 seconds ahead of England in a thrilling race at Alexander Stadium on August 7, setting a new African record of 42.10s.

She was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) the following month, for the use of banned anabolic steroids ostarine and ligandrol following a sample taken at Birmingham 2022. Ostarine and ligandrol are both non-Specified Substances, listed by name under section S1.2 (Other Anabolic Agents) in the WADA 2022 Prohibited List.

The Commonwealth Games Federation Court heard Nwokocha’s case in May where her assertion that “a fellow member of the Nigerian team had drunk from her bottle of Lucozade, and thereby caused the adverse analytical finding (AAF)” was rejected.

The athlete’s lawyer explained: “she was probably the victim of a contamination of her drinks whilst in practice sessions on the track at the athletes’ village.”

Birmingham 2022 announced on its website that the Federation Court issued a decision on May 17, 2023, that Nwokocha had committed the following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) under the 2022 Commonwealth Games Anti-Doping Rules (ADRs): Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in the Athlete’s Sample, pursuant to Article 2.1 of the ADRs; and Use or Attempted Use by an Athlete of a Prohibited Substance or a Prohibited Method, pursuant to Article 2.2 of the ADRs.

The Federation Court disqualified her results from the women’s 100m, women’s 200m and the women’s 4x100m relay, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any points and prizes.

“The matter has now been passed to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to determine any further consequences under their anti-doping rules,” Birmingham 2022 added.