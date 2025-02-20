Nigeria Targets Binance With $81.5 Billion Lawsuit Over Economic Damage and Tax Arrears

Nigeria’s government has launched a high-stakes legal battle against Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, demanding nearly $81.5 billion in damages and unpaid taxes—a move that underscores escalating tensions between regulators and the crypto industry in Africa’s most populous nation.

The lawsuit, filed this week, accuses Binance of exacerbating Nigeria’s economic instability through its unregulated operations and seeks to hold the company accountable for years of alleged tax evasion.

The case centers on claims that Binance’s platform fueled speculative trading of the naira, Nigeria’s currency, contributing to its depreciation and macroeconomic volatility. Authorities argue the exchange’s activities undermined monetary policy and destabilized financial markets, prompting the government to seek $79.5 billion in compensation for “economic losses” and an additional $2 billion in back taxes. The lawsuit follows a series of crackdowns on crypto firms in Nigeria, including the 2024 detention of two Binance executives and allegations of money laundering, which the company denies.

Binance, which operates without formal registration in Nigeria, has faced mounting regulatory pressure globally. The company previously acknowledged working with Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to address tax liabilities but has yet to respond publicly to the latest lawsuit. FIRS documents allege Binance’s “significant economic presence” in the country makes it liable for corporate income taxes for 2022 and 2023, along with penalties and interest. The tax bill includes a 10% annual penalty on unpaid amounts and a 26.75% interest rate tied to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s lending rate.

The lawsuit also highlights Nigeria’s broader crackdown on the crypto sector. Binance already faces four tax evasion charges, including failure to file returns and aiding customers in tax avoidance. Last year, the exchange halted naira transactions amid regulatory pressure, a decision that disrupted local crypto trading but did little to quell government scrutiny.

The case reflects a global trend of governments clamping down on unregulated crypto platforms, which critics argue enable financial crimes and economic instability. Nigeria’s move could set a precedent for other nations grappling with the industry’s rapid growth and lack of oversight. For Binance, the lawsuit adds to a growing list of legal challenges, from U.S. money laundering investigations to European regulatory hurdles.

As the crypto industry faces heightened scrutiny, Nigeria’s lawsuit underscores the fragile balance between innovation and regulation—a tension likely to define the sector’s future in emerging markets.