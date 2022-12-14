Nigeria Tightens Rules on Online Advertising

Nigerian skit creators, comedians, influencers, bloggers, and other advertising stakeholders in Nigerian digital and online media must now obtain permission from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) before posting any advertisements.

ARCON insists that most of the skits, videos, and pictures these groups use to advertise goods and services are unethical, sources of misinformation, and violations of the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice.

Now, in accordance with the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice and the ARCON Act No 23 of 2022, it requires all skit makers, comedians, influencers, bloggers, and others to obtain approval for all advertisements before posting them for public consumption.

According to ARCON, non-compliance will attract prosecution and sanctions.

Earlier in October, ARCON sued Meta Incorporated and its agent, AT3 Resources Limited in Abuja, for broadcasting unvetted advertisements. ARCON is seeking ₦30 billion in sanctions for the violation of the advertising laws and loss of revenue from fees associated with ad vetting.