Nigeria to combat female drug abuse

Nigeria’s anti-drug agency said Monday that it will check and address drug abuse among women in the country.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, that the level of drug abuse in the country was worrisome, hence the need for partnership with all stakeholders to reduce drug abuse.

Buba Marwa, NDLEA’s chairman, disclosed this when he met with the leadership of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) in his office, saying that NCWS was central to the ongoing drug demand reduction and drug supply control efforts in Nigeria.

“When you look at the number of Nigerians that use drugs, which is about 15 million, you will understand why some families and societies are being destroyed and terrible crimes are being committed,” he said. “Unfortunately, one in every four who uses drugs is a woman.”

According to him, drug abuse by pregnant women could have adverse effects on the unborn children, noting that women who used drugs were afraid of stigmatization, hence they did not seek help or treatment.