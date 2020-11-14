The Nigerian government has approved the establishment of a database for internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the country, an official has said.

The database will help to provide a good basis for protection, care and maintenance of IDPs across the country, said Muhammad Jega, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on IDPs and Refugees, at a hearing late Thursday in Abuja.

Basheer Mohammed, a federal commissioner with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, told the hearing there are 2.5 million displaced Nigerians in over 200 camps across the country.

He called for more funds for the commission to adequately take care of the needs of IDPs in the country.